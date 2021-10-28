Your account has been succesfully created.
PAKISTAN

Imran Khan and military chief disagree over ISI chief nominee

Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan in Islamabad on 29 October 2020.
Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan in Islamabad on 29 October 2020. © The Pakistan PM's Twitter account
Monopolised by the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the threat from Islamic State in Khorasan, Pakistan's intelligence service is also caught in a power struggle between the prime minister and the head of the armed forces while it awaits the appointment of a new chief. [...] (359 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
