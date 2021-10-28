Read this article here:
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which played a key role in the victory of the Talibans in Kabul, remains highly active in Europe, particularly in Germany, which is a favourite target for its technology sourcing activities. [...]
Despite the proximity between Islamabad's intelligence community and Kabul's new rulers, the strengthening of the Pakistani component of the Taliban, allied with Islamic State in Khorasan, is not to the liking of Pakistan's ISI spymasters. [...]
With the Taliban government under construction, Islamabad is determined to maintain its central role in Afghanistan's affairs and is using its intelligence service to shape the new security apparatus in Kabul. [...]
Iran has pulled some of its troops out of Syria as fighting has almost stopped, and Pakistan is now concerned about returning Liwa Zainebiyoun militiamen, who have fought alongside Damascus since 2013. Islamabad dispatched its intelligence chiefs to Tehran to work out a way forward. [...]