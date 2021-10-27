Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS

Lukashenko holds off on inevitable KGB reform

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. © Mikhail Voskresenskiy/Kremlin Pool/Sputnik
Faced with a resurgent internal crisis, the regime in Minsk has turned on its intelligence service, the KGB, the supposed deficiences of which have been singled out for criticism by Alexander Lukashenko. This has given rise to yet another reshuffle among senior KGB personnel but the inevitable radical reform the service needs has again been put off for another day. [...] (704 words)
Issue dated 27/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. Lukashenko holds off on inevitable KGB reform

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!