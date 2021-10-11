Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight RUSSIA Issue dated 11/10/2021

Moscow shakes up soft power apparatus

Keen to bolster its cultural influence arsenal, the Russian foreign ministry is setting up a department to coordinate its various soft power policies and give a stronger terrain focus to the Rossotrudnichestvo, headed by Evgeni Primakov Jr. [...] (623 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
Russian foreign affairs minister Serguei Lavrov with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.
Russian foreign affairs minister Serguei Lavrov with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. © Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight RUSSIA VIETNAM 08/10/2021

Moscow strengthens ties with Hanoi in response to Indo-Pacific diplomatic shift 

At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ KRE/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!