Moscow strengthens ties with Hanoi in response to Indo-Pacific diplomatic shift
At a time when the Indo-Pacific is gaining strategic importance on the world stage, Russia's diplomatic and security apparatus is looking to lock down its political alliance and defence relationship with Vietnam, with the help of some key emissaries. [...]
Russian Geographical Society sets up in Paris under the aegis of soft power experts
For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. [...]
Spymasters help Yevgeny Primakov Jr with Russian World charm offensive
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
