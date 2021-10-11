This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Ramallah's banking moguls turn backs on Qatari funds for fear of sanctions
After being called on Israel to rethink its mechanism for transfer donor money to the Gaza Strip, Qatar first thought of using Palestinian banks, but the directors of these refused to avoid potential reprisals from Israel. [...]
Egyptian intelligence approaches Hezbollah to protect Gaza ceasefire
Stability in the Palestinian territories is high on the Egyptian spy chief's agenda and his services have struck up secret talks with Hezbollah in the hope the Shia movement will call for calm among Gaza's embattled factions. [...]
Doha hosts highly charged secret ceasefire talks
As the leading regional powers meet in Doha to try to organise a ceasefire, the new cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories is following its own logic on the ground, taking it outside the ambit of the traditional negotiations between the master spies. [...]
