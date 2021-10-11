Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT PALESTINE Issue dated 11/10/2021

Hamas holds Cairo meeting at Abbas Kamel's invitation

Yahya Sinwar (right), head of Hamas in Gaza, pictured with Abbas Kamel. © Mohammed Salem/Pool/Reuters
Egypt's spymaster Abbas Kamel continues to play a decisive role in the mediation between Palestine's various factions and Israel. Keeping on good terms with Hamas, he hosted the first meeting of the organisation's new political bureau in Cairo at the start of October. [...] (321 words)
