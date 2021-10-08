This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
France's Naval Group looks for new submarine contracts in Indo-Pacific region
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]
Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
IAI beats Airbus and Thales to Vietnamese spy satellite deal
While the French contenders have been busy infighting, Israel Aerospace now seems poised to win a contract to supply a military observation satellite to Vietnam. Intelligence Online has the inside track on the four-year battle to secure the order. [...]
Balkan arms suppliers look to benefit from their long-standing links with Hanoi
Since former spymaster Pham Minh Chinh was appointed prime minister in early April, the country's arms supply networks are being revitalized bit by bit. Former Yugoslav firms with long-standing links with Vietnam are hoping to benefit from the situation after having gained the upper hand over their Israeli rivals. [...]
Vietnamese army and security services compete for control of cyber contracts
Former public security spymaster Pham Minh Chinh's appointment as Vietnam's prime minister suggests the ministry is winning its power struggle with defence ministry. At stake is control of the cyberintelligence tools that Vietnam has been acquiring apace from foreign suppliers. [...]
RDIF calls on Italian-Swiss contacts to secure Sputnik V production
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]
