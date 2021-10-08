India's intelligence service RAW deployed in Indian bid to influence Afghan affairs
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
France's Naval Group looks for new submarine contracts in Indo-Pacific region
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]
Western anti-drone specialists home in on Indian market
After having suffered a number of incidents involving drones, India is looking to update its capacity to combat drone attacks. The contracts which are likely to follow are attracting new entrants to the anti-drone market, particularly German, Australian and American companies, which are looking to forge links with local distributors. [...]
Pakistan's ISI steers establishment of Taliban security and intelligence apparatus Free
With the Taliban government under construction, Islamabad is determined to maintain its central role in Afghanistan's affairs and is using its intelligence service to shape the new security apparatus in Kabul. [...]
Armed security companies prepare for the start of a new era in Kabul
Along with Iraq, Afghanistan has been an eldorado for armed security companies over the last 20 years. With the departure of American troops on 30 August, that market suddenly dried up. This does not mean, however, that the country will no longer need armed security companies. [...]
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021