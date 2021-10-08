Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA FRANCE Issue dated 08/10/2021

French former far-right wordsmith Emmanuel Leroy joins Franco-Russian rapprochement efforts

Risk consultant Emmanuel Leroy in 2011.
Risk consultant Emmanuel Leroy in 2011. © Vincent Isore/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
A panel of pro-Russian historians and writers, including from France's far-right, were with Emmanuel Leroy for the recent launch of a new Franco-Russian initiative in Paris. [...] (719 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron.
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron. © Eliot Blondet/Abaca Press/Reuters
Spotlight FRANCE RUSSIA 05/07/2021

Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians 

Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!