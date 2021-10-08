This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Russian Geographical Society sets up in Paris under the aegis of soft power experts
For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. [...]
Spymasters help Yevgeny Primakov Jr with Russian World charm offensive
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Russian adviser with ties to Paris helps out Guinean prime minister
France and Moscow's battle for influence in Africa does not impress Guinean prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, who has hired a Russian consultant with a well-padded Parisian address book to help him with his own balancing act. [...]
Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021