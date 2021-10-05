Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON Issue dated 05/10/2021

Lebanese spymasters hold key to Beirut port probe

Beirut's port area.
Beirut's port area. © Mohamed Azakir/REUTERS
Lebanese judge Tarek Bitar would have had a busy schedule interviewing former senior intelligence officials this week but he was taken off the Beirut port probe on 27 September, halting the sensitive investigation until further notice. [...] (304 words)
Further reading
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar.
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar. © Youssef Badawi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
LEBANON SYRIA 13/09/2021

Syrian Lebanese Higher Council reboots under Abbas Ibrahim's close eye 

After keeping informal communication lines between Syria and Lebanon open, the Lebanese spy chief was able to arrange the two neighbours' first official meeting in Damascus in a decade on 4 September. But he had not expected the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council to use the opportunity to relaunch its activities. [...]

