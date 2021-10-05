French Parliamentary committee on Intelligence report calls for greater collaboration between domestic intelligence services
French public spending watchdog calls for merger of gendarmerie and police domestic intelligence services
In the name of greater efficiency, the French Cour des Comptes wants to break an old taboo by merging the gendarmerie's intelligence units and the police-dominated Service Central du Renseignement Territorial (SCRT). For the time being, however, the government has no plans to do this. [...]
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]
