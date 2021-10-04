This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Fidan and Mamlouk to thrash out Turkish-Syrian business in Baghdad
Turkey and Syria's spymasters are due to meet in Baghdad later this month to tackle bilateral sticking points such as the refugee crisis, the Kurds, and the situation in Idlib, under the watchful eye of the region's new mediator, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi. [...]
After fall of Kabul, Riyadh takes prudent approach to talks with Taliban
Although keen to keep on the US administration's good side, Saudi Arabia wants to prevent Iran having free rein in Afghanistan and has instructed his spymasters to engage in a prudent dialogue with the Taliban, facilitated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. [...]
