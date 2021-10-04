French senate quizzes DGSE about Naval Group's Australian failure
Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
Naval Group taps another lobbyist in attempt to allay submarine deal concerns
David Gazard will be the third lobbyist Naval Group has hired in Australia in less than a year. The company is increasingly touting its use of local firms as a means to reassure the Australian government of progress on the mega submarine contract. [...]
