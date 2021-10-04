Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight FRANCE Issue dated 04/10/2021

French senate quizzes DGSE about Naval Group's Australian failure

Director of France's external intelligence service (DGSE) Bernard Emié.
Director of France's external intelligence service (DGSE) Bernard Emié. © Pascal Proust/PhotoPQR/République du Centre/MaxPPP
France's intelligence chief Bernard Emié will address the Senate defence committee on 6 October on why French intelligence provided no warning of the secret US-Australian submarine deal. [...] (324 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021.
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 22/10/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!