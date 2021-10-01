Taliban high command split between Baradar and Haqqani Network supporters
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Pakistan's ISI steers establishment of Taliban security and intelligence apparatus Free
With the Taliban government under construction, Islamabad is determined to maintain its central role in Afghanistan's affairs and is using its intelligence service to shape the new security apparatus in Kabul. [...]
Armed security companies prepare for the start of a new era in Kabul
Along with Iraq, Afghanistan has been an eldorado for armed security companies over the last 20 years. With the departure of American troops on 30 August, that market suddenly dried up. This does not mean, however, that the country will no longer need armed security companies. [...]
Doha keeps mediator role despite intelligence failures on Taliban
Qatar, home to the political branch of the Taliban since 2011, is proud of its role as mediator and the international visibility that goes with it. Its intelligence errors on the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan seem not to have dented its determination to remain closely involved. [...]
After fall of Kabul, Riyadh takes prudent approach to talks with Taliban
Although keen to keep on the US administration's good side, Saudi Arabia wants to prevent Iran having free rein in Afghanistan and has instructed his spymasters to engage in a prudent dialogue with the Taliban, facilitated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. [...]
Ankara maintains Afghan ambitions despite Taliban takeover
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan should have meant Turkey stepping in and taking control of Kabul airport but the Taliban's rapid advance changed all that. However Ankara is maintaining its objectives even if it means talking to Afghanistan's new authorities. [...]
Tehran opts for pragmatic alliance between Taliban and Hazara
After heated debate, Iran has decided not to oppose its Pashtun neighbours, acknowledging the Taliban's advance over large parts of Afghanistan. The move puts the Shi'ite Hazara, which have been at the front line of the fight against the Taliban, at the centre of the deal. [...]