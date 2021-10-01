Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 01/10/2021

Taliban high command split between Baradar and Haqqani Network supporters

Despite their victory, the Taliban remain internally divided between supporters of their former negotiator in Doha, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and members of the radical Haqqani Network. [...] (339 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019.
United States chargé d'affaires John Ginkel, and Colonel Shohiyon Abdusattor, deputy commander of Tajikistan's Border Guard Forces, participated in the opening ceremony for the Okultun border outpost, in 2019. © usembassy.dushanbe/Facebook
UNITED STATES AFGHANISTAN TADJIKISTAN 10/09/2021

US diplomat John Ginkel keeps eye on Kabul from Dushanbe 

Away from the tumult in Kabul, neighbouring Tajikistan is a key vantage point from which to observe the Central Asian region. A regional expert based at the US embassy is keeping Washington up to speed with the latest developments. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!