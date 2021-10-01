This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Intelligence action behind Turkey-UAE rapprochement
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official meeting with UAE's national security advisor Tahnoon bin Zayed and renewed ties with Abu Dhabi is the fruit of behind-the-scenes regional intelligence operations. While there is still a deep political divide between the two countries, the Turkish president hopes to encourage future Emirati investment. [...]