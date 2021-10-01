Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT TURKEY Issue dated 01/10/2021

Muslim Brotherhood presence still hampering Turkey-Egypt rapprochement

Behind the scenes, both countries' spymasters are doing their best to patch up relations between Ankara and Cairo but still facing irreconcilable differences, including the presence of Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood members on Turkish soil. [...] (320 words)
Further reading
UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, 18 August 2021.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TURKEY 01/09/2021

Intelligence action behind Turkey-UAE rapprochement 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official meeting with UAE's national security advisor Tahnoon bin Zayed and renewed ties with Abu Dhabi is the fruit of behind-the-scenes regional intelligence operations. While there is still a deep political divide between the two countries, the Turkish president hopes to encourage future Emirati investment. [...]

