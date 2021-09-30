This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Lukashenko Jr lands presidential security roles for hockey players
Ex-sports professionals have been part of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's security apparatus for the past decades. His son Dmitri Lukashenko recently placed another member of his hockey club on the presidential team. [...]
Uneasy Lukashenko presses ahead with his reform of the national security council
Although the stir created by the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft on 23 May brought Belarus back into the public eye, Western condemnations have not stopped Alexander Lukashenko from proceeding with his plans to further strengthen his security services. [...]