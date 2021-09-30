Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue dated 30/09/2021

Business magnate Tarif Akhras draws ire of Damas with renewed London ties

Unexpectedly, the British Treasury has lifted the financial sanctions imposed on Syrian business magnate Tarif Akhras, who has close links with Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad. The measure promises to be highly beneficial for Akhras but has brought a sharp reaction from Damas, which has taken measures against the entrepreneur's commodities import group. [...] (371 words)
