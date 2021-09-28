Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
UNITED STATES Issue dated 28/09/2021

US-Paris anti-fake news contest snubs France

U.S.-Paris Tech Challenge.
U.S.-Paris Tech Challenge. © @DisinfoCloud
The US Department of State's US-Paris Tech Challenge is as much about finding new tech to counter disinformation as it is about reasserting its leadership amid an ongoing rift with France. [...] (577 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!