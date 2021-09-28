This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Behind showcase Viginum, Colmi committee takes lead in French anti-fake news efforts
The French government is organising its intelligence services' push against foreign disinformation. The General secretariat for defense and national security laid in early August the roles military intelligence and domestic intelligence will play within the newly formed Operational committee against information manipulation (Colmi). [...]
Washington seeks coordination between State Dept- and ODNI-backed centres on foreign influence
The State Department's Global Engagement Center and the US intelligence community's Foreign Malign Influence Center, both of which are tasked with fighting disinformation campaigns, are seeking a way to coexist. [...]