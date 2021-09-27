Washington-financed internal counter-intelligence program entrusted to NGO
Yevgeniy Yenin, Ukrainian interior ministry's intelligence asset
Former intelligence officer and top lawyer Yevgeniy Yenin, an experienced fighter of Kiev's legal battles against Moscow, has been appointed deputy interior minister, bringing his extensive experience to an institution recently shaken by the departure of the influential minister, Arsen Avakov. [...]
For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Kyiv still struggling to get up to speed in battle against fake news
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]