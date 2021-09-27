Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 27/09/2021

Construction-happy DGSE seeks building expert able to go the distance

With plans for its big move to the Vincennes fort in 2028 underway, the French external intelligence agency has begun work on its other sites and is looking for a lasting candidate able to oversee all of these projects, while it acknowledges the difficulty and scale of the task. [...] (240 words)
Further reading
Former number two at France's DGSE Jean-Pierre Palasset.
Former number two at France's DGSE Jean-Pierre Palasset. © Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
FRANCE 15/09/2021

Sciences Po Aix recruits former DGSE number two to teach intelligence master's degree course 

Intelligence education continues to attract top officials from the French intelligence services. Jean-Pierre Palasset, former number two at the DGSE, the French external intelligence service, has joined the teaching staff of the intelligence master's degree at the elite graduate school Sciences Po Aix, boosting the emerging intelligence cluster in southern France. [...]

