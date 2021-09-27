This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Sciences Po Aix recruits former DGSE number two to teach intelligence master's degree course
Intelligence education continues to attract top officials from the French intelligence services. Jean-Pierre Palasset, former number two at the DGSE, the French external intelligence service, has joined the teaching staff of the intelligence master's degree at the elite graduate school Sciences Po Aix, boosting the emerging intelligence cluster in southern France. [...]
DGSE looking for thick-skinned cyber experts
France's DGSE external intelligence service is trying to reduce turnover in its technical directorate (DT). It has hence begun warning potential recruits of its difficult working conditions in its job advertisements, hoping in this way to avoid disappointing young recruits with high potential. [...]