Pasdaran strengthened by Raissi's intelligence services reform
US prepared to throw vital Omani port off balance to counter Iran
The US Treasury's decision to sanction Omani oil broker Mahmood Al Habsi serves as a means to add pressure on Iran's new administration and the Quds Force even if means putting Oman, one of its greatest allies in the region, under the gun. [...]
Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
Pasdaran beef up Hezbollah's cyber capacity
The Quds Force, the military branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, or Pasdaran, is providing Hezbollah with a new cyber-intelligence unit, in keeping with Hassan Nasrallah's wishes. The unit will also enable Tehran to keep Hezbollah on a tighter rein. [...]