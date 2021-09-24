Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS Issue dated 24/09/2021

Lukashenko Jr lands presidential security roles for hockey players

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko with his son Dmitri Lukashenko.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko with his son Dmitri Lukashenko. © President of the Republic of Belarus
Ex-sports professionals have been part of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's security apparatus for the past decades. His son Dmitri Lukashenko recently placed another member of his hockey club on the presidential team. [...] (398 words)
