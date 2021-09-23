This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
Zelensky's navy on fast track to NATO-compatibility
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]
Pro-Western parties in Kiev and Tbilisi look to build ties with Washington
Ukrainian and Georgian partisans of a rapprochement with the West are hoping they can make headway now that Biden is in the White House. However times have changed since the 2000s, when membership of NATO still seemed possible. [...]