FRANCE RUSSIA Issue dated 22/09/2021

Russian Geographical Society sets up in Paris under the aegis of soft power experts

For the inauguration of its new centre in Paris headed by academic Darya Loyola, the powerful Russian Geographical Society called in experts in Russian-French relations, as well as professional promoters of Russian policy for compatriots abroad. The event was firmly endorsed by Yevgeny Primakov Jr, head of Russian international cooperation body Rossotrudnichestvo. [...] (699 words)
Bruno Roger-Petit, adviser on memorials and historical events to French president Emmanuel Macron.
Spotlight FRANCE RUSSIA 05/07/2021

Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians 

Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]

