Li and Zhang tasked with supervising Xi Jinping's new disciplinary drive
Beijing's VIE crackdown a boost for Hong Kong corporate intelligence firms
Many companies are calling on Hong Kong business intelligence firms to better understand the impact of Beijing's latest measures regarding variable interest entities (VIEs), which give foreigners a backdoor way to invest in Chinese companies. [...]
People's Armed Police commander Wang Chunning takes up seat at head of Party's discipline campaign
Wang Chunning, commander of the People's Armed Police (PAP), has officially joined the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission (CPLAC). The law enforcement body is currently overseeing a "rectification" programme aimed at rooting out corruption and disloyalty. [...]