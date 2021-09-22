Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 22/09/2021

Future head of intelligence services administrative watchdog sets out his vision

The future head of France's intelligence services administrative watchdog CNCTR Serge Lasvignes will be heard by parliamentary commissions in Paris on 22 September 2021.
The future head of France's intelligence services administrative watchdog CNCTR Serge Lasvignes will be heard by parliamentary commissions in Paris on 22 September 2021. © Francis Gonzalez/SOPA Images/S via Reuters Connect
Serge Lasvignes, picked by Emmanuel Macron to chair France's national intelligence-gathering techniques' oversight commission, CNTCR, will be heard by parliamentary committees this Wednesday. Contrary to his predecessors, the government's former general secretary remains very cautious on matters of oversight in the intelligence services. [...] (240 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!