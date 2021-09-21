Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 21/09/2021

Military intelligence service hopes increased funding can help it connect better with business world

Additional funding enabling the business liaison section of the DRM to hire specialised consultants is the latest attempt to inject new life into the department. [...] (227 words)
