Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]