Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
TURKEY SYRIA IRAQ Issue dated 21/09/2021

Fidan and Mamlouk to thrash out Turkish-Syrian business in Baghdad

Turkey and Syria's spymasters are due to meet in Baghdad later this month to tackle bilateral sticking points such as the refugee crisis, the Kurds, and the situation in Idlib, under the watchful eye of the region's new mediator, Iraq's prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi. [...] (396 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019.
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019. © Âsana Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
SYRIA FRANCE IRAQ 24/08/2021

Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings 

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!