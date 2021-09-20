Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight GERMANY Issue dated 20/09/2021

Shape of post-Merkel intelligence fuels debate in chancellor race

Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU).
Seen on the screen from left to right are Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) and Armin Laschet (CDU). © Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
With the issue of national security paramount in the build-up to the federal elections, how Germany's intelligence services will look and operate in the future is beginning to take centre stage. After being skimmed over for years in public debate, every party now has something to say on the matter. [...] (979 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!