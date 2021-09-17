This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
ANSSI and BSI pave the way for European cyber certification
After having adamantly resisted the creation of a European certification system, French and German cyber security agencies, ANSSI and BSI, are now pressing for mutual recognition of their respective cyber certification systems. As a result, certified operators in both countries can look forward to doubling the size of their markets overnight. [...]
For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]