Spotlight POLAND RUSSIA Issue dated 17/09/2021

Polish intelligence services continue to blame Russia for rising cyber threats

The Polish government, which is concerned about an increase in the number of cyber threats it is facing, has raised the alarm in a report from its internal security service, the ABW, on disinformation operations. It is looking to protect itself from future intrusions through closer cooperation with other central and eastern European states. [...] (571 words)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda (R) in Warsaw, Poland, 3 May 2021.
POLAND UKRAINE 10/05/2021

Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze 

As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]

