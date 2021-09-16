How the Kremlin is relying on patriotic tech geeks to kickstart e-voting
Spymasters help Yevgeny Primakov Jr with Russian World charm offensive
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Putin reaffirms trust in Alexander Linerts by keeping him on as head of GUSP
The man at the helm of Vladimir Putin's special programmes service, the GUSP, which handles any sensitive files not taken care of by the other services often with a focus on crisis management, has proven his worth to the Russian president. [...]
Former FSB officer Sergey Eliseev to serve as Kaliningrad deputy chairman
Moscow has appointed a former intelligence officer as first deputy chairman of the small Kaliningrad province, wedged between Poland and Lithuania, the latest example of loyal subjects being tapped to maintain contact with - and control of - strategic regions. [...]
Konstantin Zatulin courts compatriots abroad with new bill
Eager to increase its influence over Russian "compatriots" living overseas, the Kremlin can count on Konstantin Zatulin, who has influence among Russian speakers in neighbouring countries, to help with its state programme for voluntary resettlement. [...]
Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]