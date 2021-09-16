Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue dated 16/09/2021

How the Kremlin is relying on patriotic tech geeks to kickstart e-voting

Head of voting commission Ilya Massukh.
Consultants specialising in IT and lobbying, and who started out as a small political party, have begun to promote electronic voting for the upcoming Duma elections. [...] (639 words)
Further reading
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ KRE/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]

