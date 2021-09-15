Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 15/09/2021

Sciences Po Aix recruits former DGSE number two to teach intelligence master's degree course

Former number two at France's DGSE Jean-Pierre Palasset.
Former number two at France's DGSE Jean-Pierre Palasset. © Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Intelligence education continues to attract top officials from the French intelligence services. Jean-Pierre Palasset, former number two at the DGSE, the French external intelligence service, has joined the teaching staff of the intelligence master's degree at the elite graduate school Sciences Po Aix, boosting the emerging intelligence cluster in southern France. [...] (237 words)
