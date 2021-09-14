Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
JAPAN RUSSIA Issue dated 14/09/2021

Russia uses intelligence archives to gain diplomatic advantage over Japan

Sergei Novikov, Head of the Russian Presidential Office for Public Projects, speaks during the Khabarovsk Trial Forum in Khabarovsk, Russia.
Sergei Novikov, Head of the Russian Presidential Office for Public Projects, speaks during the Khabarovsk Trial Forum in Khabarovsk, Russia. © Grigory Sysoev / Sputnik / Sputnik via AFP
Past conflicts often aggravate present disputes but the Kremlin has decided to use its intelligence archives to embarrass Japan into making concessions on the diplomatic front. [...] (670 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!