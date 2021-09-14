This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Spymasters help Yevgeny Primakov Jr with Russian World charm offensive
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...]
Afinogenov serves as intermediary between Novatek, Total and Russian security services
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]