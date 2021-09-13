This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Moscow looks for second wind amid Donbass troubles Free
The Kremlin is reviewing its oversight of the two breakaway "republics" in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, which are dealing with difficult economic conditions. It is continuing to rely on its longstanding allies there but is testing new rallying cries. [...]
Resignation of powerful interior minister Avakov prompts concern in France for Kyiv defence contracts
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]