UKRAINE Issue dated 13/09/2021

Yevgeniy Yenin, Ukrainian interior ministry's intelligence asset

Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeniy Yenin.
© @Eugene Enin/Facebook
Former intelligence officer and top lawyer Yevgeniy Yenin, an experienced fighter of Kiev's legal battles against Moscow, has been appointed deputy interior minister, bringing his extensive experience to an institution recently shaken by the departure of the influential minister, Arsen Avakov. [...] (346 words)
