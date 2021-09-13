This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
Lebanon's spymaster Abbas Ibrahim facing possible US sanctions but still enjoying support in Washington
Although threatened by sanctions by the outgoing US administration, Abbas Ibrahim is pursuing his role as mediator in some delicate hostage cases, with Robert O'Brien and James O'Brien's full encouragement. [...]