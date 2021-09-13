Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON SYRIA Issue dated 13/09/2021

Syrian Lebanese Higher Council reboots under Abbas Ibrahim's close eye

Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar.
Lebanese spy chief Abbas Ibrahim (left) took a delegation of Lebanese official to Damas on 7 September, which included Lebanon's deputy prime minister Zeina Akar. © Youssef Badawi/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
After keeping informal communication lines between Syria and Lebanon open, the Lebanese spy chief was able to arrange the two neighbours' first official meeting in Damascus in a decade on 4 September. But he had not expected the Syrian Lebanese Higher Council to use the opportunity to relaunch its activities. [...] (411 words)
