US diplomat John Ginkel keeps eye on Kabul from Dushanbe
Armed security companies prepare for the start of a new era in Kabul
Along with Iraq, Afghanistan has been an eldorado for armed security companies over the last 20 years. With the departure of American troops on 30 August, that market suddenly dried up. This does not mean, however, that the country will no longer need armed security companies. [...]
Doha keeps mediator role despite intelligence failures on Taliban
Qatar, home to the political branch of the Taliban since 2011, is proud of its role as mediator and the international visibility that goes with it. Its intelligence errors on the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan seem not to have dented its determination to remain closely involved. [...]
After fall of Kabul, Riyadh takes prudent approach to talks with Taliban
Although keen to keep on the US administration's good side, Saudi Arabia wants to prevent Iran having free rein in Afghanistan and has instructed his spymasters to engage in a prudent dialogue with the Taliban, facilitated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. [...]
Sergei Korolev to carry Shanghai Pact's anti-terrorism flag
Russia has appointed rising intelligence star Sergei Korolev to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as it renews its membership with the regional alliance and ramps up efforts to counter various groups it qualifies as terrorist or extremist. [...]