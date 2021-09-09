Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue dated 09/09/2021

Biden's envoys visit North Eastern Syria to reassure Mazloum Abdi

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood.
North-East Syria's separatist Kurds, anxious about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, received a US delegation recently and promises of continued support but no concessions to their demands for international recognition. [...] (320 words)
Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, was part of the Syrian Kurdish delegation received on July 19 by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, was part of the Syrian Kurdish delegation received on July 19 by French President Emmanuel Macron. © Karin Tornblom/TT News Agency/AFP
Spotlight FRANCE SYRIA 26/07/2021

Syrian Kurds look to Macron for support as Russia steps up pressure 

Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]

