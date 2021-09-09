This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Syrian Kurds look to Macron for support as Russia steps up pressure
Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]
Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...]