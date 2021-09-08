This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Chinese defence institutions take interest in laser technology from Bordeaux region
Representatives from several Chinese institutions with ties to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) attended an online forum organised in June by a Bordeaux hub that promotes the region's photonics and microwave technology abroad. [...]
Shandong University, close to Chinese defence sector, expands reach in Britanny
The university recently participated in an environmental conference with officials from Brittany, a highly strategic military region that has seen increasing Chinese influence and drawn scrutiny from French intelligence services. [...]