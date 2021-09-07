This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
The UAE aims to win over "hearts and minds" in Socotra
The United Arab Emirates, which plans to use Socotra as an intelligence-gathering outpost, has been given a lukewarm welcome by the local population. It has, therefore, sent in its humanitarian organisations in the hope that they will make its presence on the island more acceptable. [...]