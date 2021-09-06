Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight RUSSIA Issue dated 06/09/2021

Spymasters help Yevgeny Primakov Jr with Russian World charm offensive

Rossotroudnitchestvo director Evgueni Primakov Jr.
Rossotroudnitchestvo director Evgueni Primakov Jr. © Russia Representative Office (as part of the Embassy) in Canada
Yevgeny Primakov Jr, the head of the Russian soft-power institution Rossotrudnitchestvo, has former SVR and FSB officers helping him to win the hearts and minds of Russians abroad, aided by so-called national research institute for the development of communication. [...] (684 words)
