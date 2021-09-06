This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
NGA fights in Congress to retain GEOINT acquisition influence
Although not everyone is pleased with its methods of managing contracts with the private sector, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency may regain its position in procurement of geospatial intelligence data and services with the creation of a joint office, in which it would have a determining weight. [...]
Awaiting listing after merger, BlackSky's fate relies on major contracts with NRO and NGA
GEOINT specialist BlackSky's merger with Osprey to go public, a decision strongly backed by Peter Thiel, shows the operators are willing to change business model in order to win major contracts with US intelligence services. [...]