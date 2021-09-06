Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 06/09/2021

NGA makes its move into economic intelligence gathering

After two years of planning at the Fort Belvoir headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), GEOINT-based economic analysis is now becoming part of the agency's armoury and its spending programme. [...] (390 words)
