IRAQ Issue dated 06/09/2021

Lahur Talabani grips on to Sulaymaniyah stronghold

Lahur Talabany, the co-chairman of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). © Reuters/Ari Jalal
The open conflict between the Talabani brothers that is tearing the Iraqi Kurdistan family apart has led to unusual joint action by the United States and Iran, worried the feud could threaten the stability of the region. [...] (340 words)
