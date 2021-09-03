Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UKRAINE Issue dated 03/09/2021

For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. © Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...] (569 words)
