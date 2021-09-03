For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv interested in Ukraine's plans to use nuclear facilities to mine Bitcoin
An innovative strategic competition is shaping up in Ukraine to build sovereign data and bitcoin extraction centres using the country's nuclear power stations. Several Israeli, Emirati and Chinese companies are interested. [...]
Resignation of powerful interior minister Avakov prompts concern in France for Kyiv defence contracts
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
Kyiv still struggling to get up to speed in battle against fake news
After a period of feverish government activity which led to numerous reform initiatives, the day-to-day reality is setting in. Resources for activities which have been given priority status are sorely lacking, and this is particularly affecting efforts to set up new bodies to combat disinformation. [...]
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
Zelensky's navy on fast track to NATO-compatibility
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]