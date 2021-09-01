This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Ramallah's banking moguls turn backs on Qatari funds for fear of sanctions
After being called on Israel to rethink its mechanism for transfer donor money to the Gaza Strip, Qatar first thought of using Palestinian banks, but the directors of these refused to avoid potential reprisals from Israel. [...]
Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea
Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
Indonesian defence minister appoints Qatar defense lobbyist in Washington to speed up defence deals
Consultant Christopher Ott, who represents the Qatari defence conglomerate Barzan in Washington, has been hired to facilitate US defence sales to Jakarta, whose position has become strategic in the context of growing tensions with China. [...]