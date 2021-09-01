Intelligence action behind Turkey-UAE rapprochement
Ankara maintains Afghan ambitions despite Taliban takeover
The US withdrawal from Afghanistan should have meant Turkey stepping in and taking control of Kabul airport but the Taliban's rapid advance changed all that. However Ankara is maintaining its objectives even if it means talking to Afghanistan's new authorities. [...]