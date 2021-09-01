Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TURKEY Issue dated 01/09/2021

Intelligence action behind Turkey-UAE rapprochement

UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, 18 August 2021.
UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, 18 August 2021. © Reuters
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official meeting with UAE's national security advisor Tahnoon bin Zayed and renewed ties with Abu Dhabi is the fruit of behind-the-scenes regional intelligence operations. While there is still a deep political divide between the two countries, the Turkish president hopes to encourage future Emirati investment. [...] (395 words)
