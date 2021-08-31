This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Police national security director Frederic Choi kept out of top role
The senior police official had been tipped to lead the Hong Kong Police Force before being caught in a massage parlour during a raid. The latest senior security appointments are further tightening Beijing's grip over the former British territory. [...]
The director of the Hong Kong Police Force's national security department, Frederic Choi Chin-pang, was placed on leave this month, hamstringing an office that has seen its powers rapidly expand under Beijing's national security law. [...]