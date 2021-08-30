Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue dated 30/08/2021

Military and air force intelligence services at daggers drawn in the south

As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...] (369 words)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inspecting an honor guard in Damascus, Syria, May 17, 2021.
SYRIA 11/06/2021

Assad tightens grip on security apparatus with Alawite appointments 

Given Syria's economic difficulties and its dependance on Russia and Iran, while the security situation remains fragile President Bashar Al Assad is determined to keep his security apparatus on a tight rein, even if this means retaining henchmen who were there at the start of the conflict. [...]

