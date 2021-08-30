Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight FRANCE Issue dated 30/08/2021

DRM favourite Toujouse's wings clipped by presidential veto

Bertrand Toujouse, former deputy director of French military intelligence service, the DRM.
Bertrand Toujouse, former deputy director of French military intelligence service, the DRM. © European Union Naval Force (EU NAVFOR) Somalia/Twitter
Bertrand Toujouse was in line to be appointed head of the DRM until the Elysee Palace intervened, unusually, over fears, particularly at the DGSE, that he might get a little too influential. [...] (392 words)
