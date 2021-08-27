Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA PAKISTAN AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 27/08/2021

After fall of Kabul, Riyadh takes prudent approach to talks with Taliban

Although keen to keep on the US administration's good side, Saudi Arabia wants to prevent Iran having free rein in Afghanistan and has instructed his spymasters to engage in a prudent dialogue with the Taliban, facilitated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. [...] (342 words)
