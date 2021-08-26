This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Congress looks to streamline intelligence agencies' satellite imagery procurements
Commercially-available spatial imaging solutions are becoming vital to the government's geospatial intelligence operations, but there is widespread confusion in the way these tools are being acquired. Congress wants clarity on the situation. [...]
Unseenlabs and Horizon eye US SIGINT market
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]