TURKEY Issue dated 26/08/2021

Ankara maintains Afghan ambitions despite Taliban takeover

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan should have meant Turkey stepping in and taking control of Kabul airport but the Taliban's rapid advance changed all that. However Ankara is maintaining its objectives even if it means talking to Afghanistan's new authorities. [...] (346 words)
On the same subject
Imam Fethullah Gülen.
Imam Fethullah Gülen. © Charles Mostoller/Reuters
Spotlight TURKEY KYRGYZSTAN 16/07/2021

Turkey's MIT sends team to Bishkek to carry out its latest anti-Gülen operation 

Turkey's national intelligence organisation MIT, which has been tasked with carrying out operations against supposed supporters of the Gülen movement, recently sent a team to Central Asia to repatriate a Turkish citizen living there. It was officially congratulated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the success of its operation. [...]

