Turkey's MIT sends team to Bishkek to carry out its latest anti-Gülen operation
Turkey's national intelligence organisation MIT, which has been tasked with carrying out operations against supposed supporters of the Gülen movement, recently sent a team to Central Asia to repatriate a Turkish citizen living there. It was officially congratulated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the success of its operation. [...]
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]