Washington seeks coordination between State Dept- and ODNI-backed centres on foreign influence
The State Department's Global Engagement Center and the US intelligence community's Foreign Malign Influence Center, both of which are tasked with fighting disinformation campaigns, are seeking a way to coexist. [...]
Senate wants to throw more support to China-focused lobby groups IPAC and CRG
In its latest report on confronting Beijing's growing influence, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations called for more transatlantic dialogue with groups like the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and the UK's China Research Group (CRG). [...]